Patio chairs sold at Christmas Tree Shops recalled for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Patio chairs sold at Christmas Tree Shops have been recalled because the fabric seat can tear, posing a fall hazard to the user.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been six reports of the fabric ripping or tearing, including one report of a hand and back injury.

The recall is for Nantucket Distributing folding chairs sold with the Bimini patio set of four folding chairs, a square glass table, and an umbrella. The sets with model number HYS0120 were sold from February 2015 to May 2017 for about $100. for the entire

Consumers should return the set or chairs to any store to receive a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.