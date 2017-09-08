New rides, exhibits, and food for 252nd annual York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The historic York Fair is underway for its 252nd year. You and your entire family will have lots to do from new exhibits to rides and food.

Debbie Cross brought her 4-year-old grandson Christopher. to the York Fair.

“He’s having a blast. He saw the dinosaurs and had to go inside and see them. We told him we’re going to see some more animals, so he’s excited about that,” said Cross, who came from New Holland.

“We actually go out to fairs and festivals and stuff, and we do a little bit of education about dinosaurs. We bring a museum with us so the kids can come in and actually touch real fossils up close,” said Jim Hutching of Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures.

The dinosaur exhibit is making its debut this year.

“The best thing and the newest thing we have this year is the ag education center. The ag education center is something we decided we wanted to do this year because our mission statement is to educate the public on agriculture,” York Fair sales manager Cody Cashman said.

The fair also features lots of rides for adults and kids. You can pick more than 50 rides this year, and several are new.

“There’s so much to eat here,” Cross said. “We always get in trouble with the food.”

Food is another big reason people come out to the fair.

“Where I work is at a center location, so I’m actually selling out both sides. I need two window people,” said Donna Kramer, co-owner of Uncle Floyd’s Pizza.

“I just told him the other day I hope that all of our grandchildren remember things that we did with them,” Cross said.

Admission and rides are $1 for opening day.

Around 500,000 people are expected to attend the York Fair this year. It continues through Sunday, Sept. 17.

