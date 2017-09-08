Man sought in armed robbery at Target store

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A man pulled a knife and threatened a store security employee who confronted him for trying to leave a Target store with unpaid merchandise, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police released surveillance photos of their suspect. They said he fled the Warwick Township store in a dark-colored, likely black, Kia Soul after the incident around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

He was wearing a Batman logo flat-brimmed hat, a dark hoodie sweater, camouflage shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Detective Theresa Stauffer at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

