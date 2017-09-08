Local Red Cross volunteers prepare for Irma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hurricane Irma has not hit the U.S. yet, but American Red Cross volunteers from central Pennsylvania are already preparing.

Ten volunteers are headed to North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida to assist victims. The volunteers will most likely help in mass care shelters.

The Red Cross has set up 27 shelters where more than 1,000 people stayed Thursday night.

“The evacuation orders have taken place, people are starting to leave. They know something potentially very dangerous and powerful is coming their way. They want to get to a safe location, and the Red Cross offers that safe location,” said Kim Maiolo of the Central Pennsylvania American Red Cross.

The Central Pennsylvania chapter still has 30 volunteers in Texas and Louisiana to help in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

