Jose becomes a Category 4 hurricane

MIAMI (WHTM) – Jose has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said data from an Air Force hurricane hunter plane indicate the maximum sustained winds in Jose have increased to near 150 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy.

The Hurricane Center said hurricane conditions are possible in those islands on Saturday.

Swells generated by Jose are expected to affect portions of the Leeward Islands by later today. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Katia continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall in Mexico early Saturday.