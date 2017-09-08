Harrisburg students leave classroom to learn life lessons

Mark Hall Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 30 eighth grade students from Marshall Math Science Academy are working with Habitat for Humanity in a yearlong tiny home contest.

The students spent the night outside Thursday and walked a mile with their belongings in a trash bag to simulate living life as a homeless person.

The experience is part of their STEM class project.

Sheri Kutz is a teacher who helped organize the effort.

“We want our students to learn in the classroom and learn about life,” said Kutz. “When we can feel compassion for others and walk a mile in someone’s shoes, we can have an understanding, which makes everyone a better person, and it makes the world a better place.”

Kutz says the students are divided into groups and are designing a “tiny home.”

They will draw floor plans and create three dimensional models that will be judged by school administrators, engineers and members of Habitat for Humanity.

The selected model will be auctioned off by Habitat for Humanity next April, and the proceeds will go back to the Marshall Math Science Academy program, so students can participate next year.

