ABC27 News Daybreak traveled to Annville Cleona High School Friday morning to host a pre-school pep rally.

Throughout the live broadcast, Daybreak highlighted the 50 years of the Annville Cleona football program, two new upgrades to the school and a standout student who is inspiring others through his athletic achievements. The show will have performances from the band and cheerleaders as well as a preview of the football game against Camp Hill.