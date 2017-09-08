Elizabethtown restaurant set to reopen after December fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County restaurant plans to reopen its doors nine months after a devastating fire.

Black Gryphon, at 54 Mount Gretna Road in Mount Joy Township, has scheduled a reopening celebration for the weekend of Sept. 22, according to a news release.

Anthony Morgan, the owner and operator of Black Gryphon, said after $750,000 in renovations, everything has been replaced, repainted and improved.

The celebration will also mark the restaurant’s 10th anniversary.

No one was injured when the accidental electrical fire swept through the building in the early hours of Dec. 16.

