Elizabethtown man charged in fentanyl-related death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of selling fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose last week.

Tyler S. Bobola, 21, of Elizabethtown man, is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death regarding an Aug. 31 sale of heroin – which was actually pure fentanyl, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

A 22-year-old Elizabethtown man overdosed on the fentanyl at his home and died at a hospital.

Police said they found numerous bundles of heroin/fentanyl and drug-packaging materials when they searched Bobola’s apartment this week. They said the packaging matched evidence found at the overdose scene, and cell phone evidence showed the sale occurred about an hour before the 911 call.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is said to be 50 times more powerful than heroin. It is sometimes mixed with heroin to make it more potent.

Bobola was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

