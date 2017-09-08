Cleaning, repairs to restrict lanes on part of I-83 on Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County will be restricted on Sunday while maintenance crews perform necessary work.

The area of focus will be along northbound lanes and shoulders of I-83 between Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road and Exit 50 for Route 22 and Colonial Park in Lower Paxton Township.

Crews are scheduled to clean and flush inlet boxes and make repairs to washouts, according to PennDOT.

The work is scheduled between 6 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

