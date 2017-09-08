Chambersburg mayor submits resignation, will join Air Force

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Mayor Darren Brown has submitted a letter of resignation to Chambersburg Town Council, requesting the move become effective once approved by council on Monday night.

Brown, who serves in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, will be transitioning to the United States Air Force.

Brown previously served in the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division and was deployed to Iraq for 11 months from 2005 to 2006 and to Afghanistan for 13 months from 2008 to 2009.

In November of 2013, Brown was elected mayor.

His term is due to end on Dec. 31.

Once council accepts Brown’s resignation, the council president will become acting mayor.

From there, council has 30 days to appoint an interim mayor to complete Brown’s term.

If council fails to act within 30 days, the vacancy board will meet and select an interim mayor.

Those wishing to become interim mayor must be at least 18 years old and must be registered voters of any of the five wards that make up the Borough of Chambersburg.

