Carlisle Area Family Life Center: Celebrate Life Banquet

The Carlisle Area Family Life Center is a crisis pregnancy and family resource center that has been serving families from Cumberland, Perry, Franklin and Dauphin counties since 1979.

“We offer women a listening ear, a caring heart and encouragement along with accurate information, local referrals to resources and material support such as diapers, formula, maternity and baby clothes and other needed baby items,” tells Jackie Phillips, Director.

“We also offer parenting skills education both before and after their baby is born. Our Learning and Earning for Expectant Moms program has been very successful with over 75 graduates who have all earned either a free stroller or pack-n-play after completing the 8 required sessions. We have also just begun our Ultrasound Program and offer free limited obstetrical ultrasounds.”

All of their services are free, so they rely heavily on the generosity of donors and fundraisers such as the Celebrate Life Banquet to provide these services.

Their 3rd banquet is set for Tuesday, October 3, at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill, PA. The dinner is complimentary, however registration is required. You may register by going online or by calling the center at 717-243-6544.