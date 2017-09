The Soup Cook-Off is a tasting event, open to the public, where all proceeds benefit individuals living with Cystic Fibrosis and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Guests sample endless soup, chili, chowder, bisque, stew, and gumbo, and then vote on their favorites in each category. Winners are given custom trophies based on the people’s choice vote count.

Organizer and Chef, Gwen Forlizzi joined us in the kitchen with a variety of soup samples and some more information on the Cook-Off!