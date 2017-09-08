All on track for York Fair opening day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – There are a still few last minutes things to do, but everything’s on a track for the York Fair’s opening day at noon.

The fair, which takes place every year beginning the first Friday after Labor Day, is also known as America’s First Fair because it dates back to 1765.

General Manager Michael Froehlich calls the fair a passion project that involves a lot of manpower. Staff at the York Fairgrounds grows from about 20 to 600 employees in the days leading up to the fair.

“There’s a lot to see. Tere’s something for everyone,” Froehlich said. “Our goal is to please everyone, all children from 5 to 100.”

Many of the visitor favorites are back, but there are some new and free attractions offered this year. Those include a monster truck ride, a Bengal tigers show, Chinese acrobat performances, a Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean high wire act, a Dinosaur Adventures experience, and the new gem of the fair is the Agriculture Education Center.

“The idea is that you walk in as a novice and you come out as a professional farmer, said Cody Cashman, a fair coordinator.

Opening day is also “dollar day,” which means Friday’s admission cost is $1 and all rides cost $1.

The York Fair runs through Sept. 17. Gates open at 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays and at noon Monday through Thursday.