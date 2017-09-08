Addiction survivors encouraged to share their stories

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who have overcome addiction are being asked to share their stories as part of National Recovery Month.

In 2016, about 4,600 Pennsylvanians died from overdoses, a 37 percent increase over the previous year. Overdose deaths in the state are on track to rise another 35 percent in 2017.

September has been named National Recovery Month for the last 27 years in order to celebrate those who have overcome their battles with addiction.

This year, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is asking residents to share their stories, which they will then post on their website. Officials say they hope the stories will encourage others by showing them that beating the disease of addiction is possible.

“We’re really hoping that the stories of recovery provide some little glimmer of hope for people who really feel that, maybe, there’s nothing left for them,” said Acting Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Jennifer Smith. “I am so hopeful that it encourages them to take the first step of admitting that they need to get some help.”

As of Friday evening, about 60 stories have already been submitted and will soon be posted online. You can submit your story by going to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ website.

