2 arrested in Fairview Township home invasion

Kevin Clark, left, and Tywon Russaw (Fairview Township Police Department)

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg men have been arrested for an armed home invasion robbery in Fairview Township last year.

Kevin Clark, 30, and Tywon Russaw, 34, are each charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary for a June 2016 incident at the Meadowbrook Court mobile home park.

A couple in their 50s told police they were asleep when masked intruders broke into their home, assaulted them, and threatened to shoot them while demanding money.

The husband, who was struck on the head with a handgun, said he fought off his attacker and three shots were fired during the struggle. He told officers the intruders fled when he took control of the gun.

Clark was sent to York County Prison on $100,000. Russaw was already jailed in Clinton County Prison on unrelated charges.

