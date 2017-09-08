1 dead after house fire in Perry County

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a person was found dead after a house fire Friday morning in Perry County.

The fire at 1065 Bower Road in Carroll Township was reported around 8:11 a.m. and the body was found once the fire was out, state police in Newport said in a news release.

The body was close to the origin of the fire, which appeared to be near the kitchen, police said.

The cause is under investigation.

The person’s name will not be released until investigators make a positive identification. An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

