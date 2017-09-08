1 dead after house fire in Perry County

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a person was found dead after a house fire in Perry County this morning.

The fire in the 1000 block of Bower Road in Carroll Township was reported just after 8 a.m., state police in Newport said in a news release.

State police in Newport said the person’s name will not be released until investigators make a positive identification.

They said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

No other information was released.

