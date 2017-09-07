What’s Going Around: stomach bug hits West Shore, colds and sinus infections

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics reports there is a gastrointestinal virus going around that starts with fever, belly pain and vomiting. Diarrhea often starts on the second day.

“There is no prescription that will resolve it,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “We recommend lots of clear liquids.”

Zimmerman said it’s best to give pedialye electrolyte solution, but it is important to sip slowly and no try to drink right after vomiting. Parents should wait at least 30 minutes. If your child can tolerate liquids, then bland foods like crackers, rice and bananas can be tried.

She cautions parents to watch for signs of hydration; wet mouth, tears, urinating every four to six hours. If your child is not urinating at least four times per day then you should call your doctor immediately.

This week, WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in colds and sinus infections in York, Adams and Lancaster counties.

In addition, WellSpan Medical Group providers are continuing to see cases of a viral stomach illness in York, Adams and Lancaster counties, with symptoms lasting for several days.

For prevention, they are still recommending frequent handwashing, and if you live in a home with someone affected, disinfecting surfaces such as counters and door knobs.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see high numbers of ear infections; both inner ear and external ear canal.

They also saw a high number of sore throats. There is a shift away from strep, as most of the sore throats were from viral infections or due to post-nasal drip.

Hand, foot and mouth disease and roseola are making the rounds in daycares, along with viral illnesses.

Dr. Joan Thode offers the following advice about roseola and fevers:

“Roseola is a virus that typically causes very high fevers (often 102 to 105 degrees) for two to three days, followed by a break in the fever and the start of a lacy red rash over the torso and tops of limbs.

While the viral illness can be spread when the child has the fever, once in the rash stage after the fever, the child is no longer contagious.

Treatment of fevers with Tylenol or ibuprofen is based on the comfort of the child, not the number of degrees. Taking away the fever can make a child feel better and become more likely to drink and stay hydrated. However, if your child has a 103-degree fever and is otherwise happily playing or eating, it is not imperative to treat the fever.

The aim during a fever is hydration and comfort for your child.

All fevers lasting five consecutive days should be evaluated by a physician in the office.”

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital reported seeing a number of sports-related injuries in clinics, as well as viruses including the common cold.