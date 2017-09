Wegmans has recalled assorted four packs of muffins that may include walnuts, which are not listed on the label.

The recalled product has a UPC of 77890-22744.

The product can be returned at a Wegmans customer service desk for a full refund.

For more information, call Wegmans Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.