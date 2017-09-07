Tropical Storm Lee flooded Pennsylvania 6 years ago

By Published:
New Cumberland, Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Lee were flooding parts of Pennsylvania six years ago today.

The flooding, made worse because the ground was saturated from the heavy rains of Hurricane Irene just a week earlier, caused an estimated $2 billion in damage.

More than 16,000 Pennsylvania homes and businesses were damaged and over 1,000 were destroyed. Seven people lost their lives, many after driving into flooded roads.

The Hershey and Hummelstown area was hard hit as the Swatara Creek reached a record level of 26.8 feet, more than 10 feet higher than the previous record of 16.12 feet caused by flooding in 2014.

