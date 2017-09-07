Tropical Storm Lee flooded Pennsylvania 6 years ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Lee were flooding parts of Pennsylvania six years ago today.

The flooding, made worse because the ground was saturated from the heavy rains of Hurricane Irene just a week earlier, caused an estimated $2 billion in damage.

More than 16,000 Pennsylvania homes and businesses were damaged and over 1,000 were destroyed. Seven people lost their lives, many after driving into flooded roads.

The Hershey and Hummelstown area was hard hit as the Swatara Creek reached a record level of 26.8 feet, more than 10 feet higher than the previous record of 16.12 feet caused by flooding in 2014.

Viewer photos from the flood of Tropical Storm Lee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jonestown, Lebanon County Duncannon, Perry County Palmyra, Lebanon County City Island, Harrisburg Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County Manchester Township, York County Hummelstown, Dauphin County Derry Township, Dauphin County New Cumberland, Cumberland County Hoffer Park, Middletown Derry Township, Dauphin County New Cumberland, Cumberland County Highspire, Dauphin County Hummelstown, Dauphin County Hummelstown, Dauphin County Hummelstown, Dauphin County Hummelstown, Dauphin County

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.