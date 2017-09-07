Snap bracelets sold with children’s books recalled for risk of cuts

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 80,000 slap bracelets sold with a children’s storybook have been recalled after cuts to hands and fingers caused by the inner, flexible metal bands.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says five people reported they were cut after the metal part wore through the bracelet’s fabric covering.

The bracelets were included with “DreamWorks Trolls: It’s Hug Time!” children’s storybooks sold at book and retail stores, book fairs and clubs, and online from September 2016 through August 2017 for about $13.

The safety commission said parents should take the bracelets away from children and contact Studio Fun International to receive a free Trolls book.

