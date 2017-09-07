Potential impact of hurricanes on your grocery bill

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re yet to see the impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida, but Pennsylvania’s grocery store industry is already bracing for trouble.

“We’re definitely monitoring these things,” said Alex Baloga, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association. “Produce harvest and distribution could impact us, and we could see a shortage of products down the line.”

Baloga says the mad rush of customers to Florida grocery stores prior to Irma’s landfall, resulting in empty shelves, has placed short-term stress on grocery distributors in the south. If the hurricane creates massive damage to infrastructure and crops, the long-term effects could include a disruption to distribution systems up and down the east coast, including Pennsylvania.

“There could be products sitting in these distribution sites, in the warehouses, that just can’t get anywhere,” explained Baloga. “If they’re having to pull products from further away, that could cause a problem. That could delay. That could cause an increase in prices if you have to bring it from further away. Certainly fuel prices have gone up as a result of Harvey’s impact on refineries, and that is a cost that will be passed on to stores and consumers.”

At Mutzabaugh’s Family Market in Duncannon, shelves are fully stocked, but customers and employees are aware of the panic in Florida.

“I’m seeing lots of empty shelves, and people lined up around the block trying to get in for bottled water,” said Don Clouser, a store manager.

Clouser says Floridians’ rush to pick up an emergency supply of food at the last minute isn’t unlike when a blizzard is predicted to hit the Midstate.

“Only that looks much worse,” said Clouser. “We are concerned. There are many items that come up from the south that they ship to the north to process. If those items can’t make it to the northern process plants, then the prices would have to automatically go up. So far, we haven’t seen any of that.”

Clouser says while most of the store’s orange juice selection comes from Florida, most citrus produce including oranges and grapefruits are sourced from California.

“Between Texas and Florida, we’ll have to see,” said Clouser. “I think its really going to depend on how the trucks are able to move the products around. It could be we see one or two fewer products in each section. At some point, we might get shorted on orders. The distributors do that. We might order ten cases of something and they only deliver three, because they’ll be trying to get a little bit of everything to all the stores.”