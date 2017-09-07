Pleasant and fall-like through the weekend, continuing to track Hurricane Irma

Today and tomorrow should be more pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s for highs. Expect some morning fog to burn off quickly both days with a slight breeze out of the northwest. Both days should stay dry, but a pop-up shower is most likely tomorrow afternoon as cooler air aloft creates some slight instability. Most places stay dry the next two days, however. Both tonight and tomorrow night will feature calm weather and cool temperatures dipping into the 50s. Friday night football games look dry and seasonably cool!

High pressure builds in for the weekend to bring fair skies, dry conditions and fall-like temperatures. The track of Hurricane Irma shows a hook to the north over the weekend, and it is becoming more clear that the Southeast U.S. is in store for a direct hit. Floridians should still plan for dangerous weather over the weekend and Georgia and the Carolinas should also prepare for rough conditions Sunday into Monday. The storm is massive and could strike the Florida, Georgia, or Carolina coast as a major hurricane. Models are having a difficult time determining the track of Irma after reaching the Carolinas late in the weekend, but it appears Central PA will at least have some indirect impacts with rainy and breezy conditions toward the middle of next week as Irma loses intensity and speed. The track after the weekend, however, is still very uncertain, so it is still no guarantee whether this region picks up any rain or not from the storm. Even if Central PA does get rain, at this point, it doesn’t look like a major impact event locally. We will be monitoring the storm through the weekend, however, for any forecast changes. Stay tuned!