Penbrook looking for options, citing expenses of federal stormwater requirements

Penbrook council members discussed attempts to obtain an exemption from federal stormwater cleanup requirements during their meeting Wednesday night.

The borough is implementing a stormwater fee on properties to pay for those requirements, much like surrounding municipalities. However, council members say Penbrook is small and should not be compelled to follow the standards coming down from the EPA through Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Council members say they met with state Senator John DiSanto and state Representative Sue Helm to discuss options to ease the burden on property owners.

In the meantime, Penbrook property owners will still be required to pay their stormwater fees.

Council also discussed a $84,628 grant for Charles and 30th streets to keep more than 2,000 pounds of pollutants out of the waterway, and a request from emergency responders that residents ensure address numbers on houses and mailboxes are visible.