One dies following three-vehicle crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died following a crash Thursday morning in Ephrata.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 322 (West Main Street) and Lancaster Avenue.

An SUV driven by Alissa K. Nolt, 21, of Denver, pulled onto West Main Street from Lancaster Avenue and was struck by a sedan traveling southbound, according to police. The collision sent the sedan into the opposing lane of travel where it was struck by a tractor-trailer, driven by 45-year-old David A. Kreidler of Easton.

The driver of the sedan sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

A passenger in the sedan was trapped in the vehicle for over 30 minutes and later died at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

The names of those in the sedan will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

West Main Street was closed for about five hours.

