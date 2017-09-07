One arrested, one wanted for assault of man who complained about noise

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is wanted and another has been arrested following the assault of a 62-year-old man in Lancaster County.

According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, the assault happened when the victim approached a group around 3 a.m. Sunday gathered near the intersection of 6th and Walnut streets and asked them to keep the noise down.

Several young men in the group assaulted the 62-year-old man and fled. The victim’s wife confronted two males after they returned to the scene minutes after the assault to look for a cellphone, according to police.

The victim is recovering at home after he was treated at a hospital for multiple facial fractures, an injured spleen and other lesser injuries.

Not long after the assault, police located a vehicle in the 600 block of Plane Street.

Shakim McIlwain, 22, an occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for driving under the influence and was released pending further investigation of the assault.

A local business provided police with video of the assault while residents chimed in with tips.

As a result, McIlwain and Randy Howard, 21, were identified by police as a the primary participants in the assault.

McIlwain, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault, in addition to DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was arrested Wednesday and committed to Lancaster County Prison where he failed to post bail.

Howard is still wanted by Columbia police for aggravated assault and is also wanted by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for violating the terms of his parole.

Anyone with information regarding Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

