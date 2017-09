CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Rite Aid announced a new leadership structure.

The Camp Hill based company’s president and CEO Ken Martindale is leaving to join GNC in Pittsburgh. He will serve as its CEO.

Rite Aid’s Executive Vice President Bryan Everett will be Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position. He will report to Chairman and CEO John Standley.

In June, Rite Aid’s merger plans with Walgreens fell apart but Walgreens is still buying about 4500 Rite Aid Stores.