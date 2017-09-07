Man shoots, kills wife before turning gun on himself in Chambersburg

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo courtesy: Franklin County Breaking News

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police have released names and additional details in a murder-suicide in the borough on Wednesday.

According to police, 65-year-old Charles J. Evans Jr. shot and killed his wife, 67-year-old Barbara J. Evans, before turning the gun on himself.

The two were found when police responded to a home on North Federal Street for a welfare check.

The incident was isolated to the home and there is no danger to any members of the public.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s