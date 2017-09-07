Man shoots, kills wife before turning gun on himself in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police have released names and additional details in a murder-suicide in the borough on Wednesday.

According to police, 65-year-old Charles J. Evans Jr. shot and killed his wife, 67-year-old Barbara J. Evans, before turning the gun on himself.

The two were found when police responded to a home on North Federal Street for a welfare check.

The incident was isolated to the home and there is no danger to any members of the public.

