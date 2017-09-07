Make-A-Wish Food Truck Festival set for Sunday at Vineyards at Hershey!

The 3rd Annual Wish Upon A Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features 35 wonderful food trucks including the incredible Wahlburgers Food Truck! Many of the food trucks have been featured on The Food Network, The Cooking Channel and Spike TV.

The event also features children activities, a chance to meet your local and regional celebrities, a raffle, wish celebrations/reveal, a scavenger hunt with cash prize, great music plus so much more!

Learn more in the video above or head over to their website at www.wishuponafoodtruck.org.