Keystone Theatrics to put on Peter and the Starcatcher– a prequel to Peter Pan

Following a sold out run of Shrek the Musical, the 2017-18 season at The Playhouse at Allenberry Resort continues as Keystone Theatrics presents Peter and the Starcatcher, the 5-time 2012 Tony Award winning play with music!

Peter and the Starcatcher might not be a title everyone knows, but it is definitely a story everyone knows, as it is a adult prequel story to Peter Pan, explaining how an orphan boy became the Boy Who Won’t Grow Up, how the island of Neverland got its name, how Black Stache became Captain Hook, Tinkerbell’s origin, the Lost Boys, and much, much more!

The performances start tomorrow and run through September 16th. Visit their website to learn more or check out the video above!