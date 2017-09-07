Keystone Theatrics to put on Peter and the Starcatcher– a prequel to Peter Pan

By Published:

Following a sold out run of Shrek the Musical, the 2017-18 season at  The Playhouse at Allenberry Resort continues as Keystone Theatrics presents Peter and the Starcatcher, the 5-time 2012 Tony Award winning play with music!

Peter and the Starcatcher might not be a title everyone knows, but it is definitely a story everyone knows, as it is a adult prequel story to Peter Pan, explaining how an orphan boy became the Boy Who Won’t Grow Up, how the island of Neverland got its name, how Black Stache became Captain Hook, Tinkerbell’s origin, the Lost Boys, and much, much more!

The performances start tomorrow and run through September 16th. Visit their website to learn more or check out the video above!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s