Kate too ill to take Prince George to 1st day of school

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they arrive at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) – Prince William’s pregnant wife Kate is too ill with morning sickness to take young Prince George to his first day of school.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Prince William would take 4-year-old George to school without Kate on Thursday.

“Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell,” the statement said.

George is set for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea school in south London.

The palace said earlier this week that Kate is pregnant with her third child and is suffering from acute morning sickness, as in her earlier pregnancies.

She has canceled several public appearances since the announcement.

