Jose expected to become a major hurricane by Friday

By Published:
(U.S. National Hurricane Center)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Jose is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Jose had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph; a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

The hurricane center classifies hurricanes of Category 3 and higher as major hurricanes. Category 3 storms have winds of 111-129 mph.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the northern Leeward Islands.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia is expected to begin moving toward the coast of Mexico tonight or early Friday.

The Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph Thursday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s