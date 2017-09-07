Jose expected to become a major hurricane by Friday

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Jose is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Jose had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph; a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

The hurricane center classifies hurricanes of Category 3 and higher as major hurricanes. Category 3 storms have winds of 111-129 mph.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the northern Leeward Islands.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia is expected to begin moving toward the coast of Mexico tonight or early Friday.

The Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph Thursday morning.