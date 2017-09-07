Irma looms as FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey

The Associated Press Published:
Brock Long
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long speaks during a news conference in Washington. At FEMA headquarters, top officials responsible for responding to large-scale public emergencies meet regularly to conduct drills and update plans covering numerous worst-case scenarios. That includes what to do if two massive hurricanes strike the U.S. mainland within days, 1,000 miles apart. Those plans are now being put into action as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Florida coast less than a week after Hurricane Harvey flooded much of Houston. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been ramping up preparations for Hurricane Irma as it barreled toward the Florida coast. And that’s even as the agency continued the massive recovery effort in storm-battered Texas.

It was a one-two punch of powerful storms certain to strain the agency’s quickly dwindling coffers.

The roughly $1 billion left in FEMA’s Emergency Response Fund was expected to run out as soon as the end of the week.

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united to help victims of the storm in Texas and Louisiana.

