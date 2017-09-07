Harrisburg’s former Coronet Restaurant to be demolished

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Coronet Restaurant has been abandoned since a fire in 1994. The downtown building has changed owners over the years, but it’s never changed its look.

“Our appraiser practically fell through the floor when they were appraising the building on the inside,” said Brad Jones, CEO of Harristown Enterprises.

Harristown Enterprises owns Strawberry Square and other properties in Harrisburg. They bought the old Coronet building at 21 South Second Street last month. They plan to knock down the building and turn the property into commercial and retail space, connecting it to the law firm next door.

“Eliminate some blight in the downtown and turn what is currently a blighted property into a productive building that can become part of a new office center,” Jones said.

The project is estimated to cost $10 million to $12 million. Construction is expected to begin next year.

