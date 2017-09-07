Football online: NFL returns and fans can watch anywhere

NEW YORK (AP) – Are you ready for some football, NFL style? If you are, it will be ready for you, too – especially if you want to watch online.

Every NFL football game this season will end up being streamed live online. However, that doesn’t give you a free pass for each of them.

Some fans will be able to watch for the first time on Amazon Prime or a CBS All-Access subscription. And several networks will stream games.

But generally, your best chance to get a full pigskin fix is to have a subscription to a cable or satellite outlet that carries the full NFL package of out-of-town games.

Another option is to have cellphone service through Verizon.