Football online: NFL returns and fans can watch anywhere

Oscar Wells Gabriel II Published:
Alberto Riveron
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2011, file photo, referee Alberto Riveron makes a call in the second quarter of an NFL football preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Riveron has a difficult challenge, and he's taking it on at a pivotal time in the NFL. Riveron has stepped in this year as the league's chief of officiating, replacing Dean Blandino, who joined his predecessor, Mike Pereira, as an analyst at Fox.(AP Photo/Frederick Breedon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Are you ready for some football, NFL style? If you are, it will be ready for you, too – especially if you want to watch online.

Every NFL football game this season will end up being streamed live online. However, that doesn’t give you a free pass for each of them.

Some fans will be able to watch for the first time on Amazon Prime or a CBS All-Access subscription. And several networks will stream games.

But generally, your best chance to get a full pigskin fix is to have a subscription to a cable or satellite outlet that carries the full NFL package of out-of-town games.

Another option is to have cellphone service through Verizon.

