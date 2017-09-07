Feds: Woman obtained prescription drugs by forging doctor’s signature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman is accused of forging a doctor’s signature on prescriptions for hydrocodone.

Shannon M. Lengal, 46, of Stewartstown, is charged in federal court with acquiring controlled substances by forgery and deception.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office said Lengal from March 2011 to March 2016 forged the signature and presented the prescriptions m to a pharmacy for filling.

The office said Lengal intends to plead guilty when she appears in federal court for her arraignment.

