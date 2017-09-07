Donald Trump Jr. heads to Capitol to explain 2016 meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s oldest son is scheduled to make his first appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday as part of a Senate investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election and a meeting he had with Russians during his father’s campaign last year.

Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Emails released by Trump Jr. earlier this year show he took the meeting expecting he would be receiving damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

Committee staff is expected to focus on the 2016 meeting but could also probe any possible Trump family connections to Russia.