Donald Trump Jr. heads to Capitol to explain 2016 meeting

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump Jr. 2
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, announces that the family's company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by his and brother Eric's Trump's travels with their father's campaign at Trump Tower in New York. Trump Jr. shared a video on July 8, 2017, of an edited clip of the 1986 military thriller “Top Gun” in which President Donald Trump’s face is superimposed over Tom Cruise’s character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s oldest son is scheduled to make his first appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday as part of a Senate investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election and a meeting he had with Russians during his father’s campaign last year.

Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Emails released by Trump Jr. earlier this year show he took the meeting expecting he would be receiving damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

Committee staff is expected to focus on the 2016 meeting but could also probe any possible Trump family connections to Russia.

