Dogs in New Cumberland parks could soon become a reality

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Pet owners in New Cumberland have been urging council members to make the borough more dog friendly for months.

It is currently illegal to walk dogs in parks.

Wednesday night, New Cumberland Borough Council voted to approve moving forward with an amended ordinance that would allow dogs in its public parks.

The change is not immediate and could take a few months to draft.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.