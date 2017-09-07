DeVos expected to share plans on Title IX enforcement

The Associated Press Published:
Betsy DeVos
FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2018 budget. Democratic attorneys general in 18 states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges. The lawsuit was filed Thursday, July 6, 2017, in federal court in Washington and demands implementation of borrower defense to repayment rules. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to detail her plans Thursday for revising Obama administration guidance that governs how colleges handle sexual assault complaints.

The U.S. Education Department says DeVos will address Title IX enforcement in a speech at George Mason University’s campus in Arlington, Virginia.

Title IX is a federal law that forbids discrimination in education based on sex. In recent years, it has been associated with efforts to address sexual assault and harassment at college campuses.

DeVos has said the Obama administration guidance on Title IX enforcement isn’t working, suggesting it needs revisions.

The Obama administration’s 2011 Dear Colleague letter laid out rules colleges must follow when responding to student complaints of sexual assault. Some critics say the rules went too far and harm students accused of misconduct.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s