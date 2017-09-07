Cumberland County man arrested for rape of a child, incest

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Cumberland County Prison on numerous felony charges, including rape of a child and incest.

The Upper Allen Township Police Department began investigation in July after receiving a report that Steven Devon Greenfield, 49, of the 4500 block of Rolo Court, had sexual contact with a child.

Greenfield was arrested Thursday and was committed to prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

According to court documents, Greenfield had 15 charges filed against him for the incident in December of 2012.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 18.

