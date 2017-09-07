Cumberland County man arrested for rape of a child, incest

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Cumberland County Prison on numerous felony charges, including rape of a child and incest.

The Upper Allen Township Police Department began investigation in July after receiving a report that Steven Devon Greenfield, 49, of the 4500 block of Rolo Court, had sexual contact with a child.

Greenfield was arrested Thursday and was committed to prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

According to court documents, Greenfield had 15 charges filed against him for the incident in December of 2012.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 18.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s