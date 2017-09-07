Carlisle considers redevelopment of old Tyco Electronics building

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Tyco Electronics building location in Carlisle could soon be something new.

At Wednesday’s Carlisle Borough Council meeting, talk was focused on turning the nearly 60,000 square foot facility into retail and office space.

Jonathan Bowser, the CEO of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation, says the cost of demolition would be nearly $700,000.

“With a 3 acre site you usually don’t get that in a borough as dense as Carlisle, so it provides a great opportunity,” Bowser said.

Bowser believes the project, although still in the discussion phase, would be a good compliment to the nearby redevelopment of the Masland site.

The old Tyco Electronics building is located on North Hamilton Street and has been vacant for nearly a decade.

