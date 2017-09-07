Car strikes support beam at Cumberland County grocery store

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy: Carrie Bennett
Photo Courtesy: Carrie Bennett

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday night after the car she was driving struck a support beam at a Cumberland County grocery store.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Giant at 951 Walnut Bottom Rd. in South Middleton Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, a 78-year-old woman was pulling her car out of a handicapped parking stall when she lost control, traveled in a complete circle, struck a grocery cart return and the bumper of another vehicle before striking a beam.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The building support beam was cleared as safe by authorities at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s