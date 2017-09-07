Car strikes support beam at Cumberland County grocery store

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday night after the car she was driving struck a support beam at a Cumberland County grocery store.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Giant at 951 Walnut Bottom Rd. in South Middleton Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, a 78-year-old woman was pulling her car out of a handicapped parking stall when she lost control, traveled in a complete circle, struck a grocery cart return and the bumper of another vehicle before striking a beam.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The building support beam was cleared as safe by authorities at the scene.

