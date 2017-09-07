Advocates question PFA laws after shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Ellen Kramer was horrified when police said a man broke into his estranged wife’s house in Mountville, shot his estranged wife’s boyfriend, then killed himself last month.

Investigators said it all happened one hour after the man was served with a Protection from Abuse order.

“As a general matter, we are very concerned with any lapse in time between when a defendant understands that they are under a Protection from Abuse order and the time those guns have to be turned in,” Kramer said.

Kramer is the deputy director of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. She said the incident in Mountville shows the law is not doing enough to stop those served with a PFA from committing more crimes.

“We are working on legislation right now that would first off require all defendants in final protection orders to turn over their guns,” Kramer said.

Kramer was talking about Senate Bill 501.

Those against the bill believe it would violate Second Amendment rights.

Kramer said it’s about saving lives.

“When a victim reaches out for help, when they to go the courthouse and ask the court for protection, that may be the first time the abuser has had that power and control challenged,” she said.

