Adams vets start HACC scholarship

GETTYSBURG, PA – (WHTM) – An American Legion post in Gettysburg is reaching out to help some students at HACC’s Gettysburg campus.

Members of American Legion Post 202 in Gettysburg recently presented a $3,000 check to the campus to begin funding the Albert J. Lentz Gettysburg American Legion Veterans Memorial Scholarship.

Money from the scholarship will provide academic assistance to student-veterans or HACC students at Gettysburg who have a family member who was honorably discharged from military service.

The program is named in honor of Albert Lentz, who was the first Adams County resident to die in World War I.

Legion members also plan to meet with HACC student-vets on what they’d like to see in campus programs for vets.