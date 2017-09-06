York continues cleanup from Tuesday storm

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Power lines and trees downed by a severe thunderstorm continued to block numerous streets around the city Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials urged drivers to use caution during the storm cleanup and be aware that some traffic lights were still out of order.

The National Weather Service said it awaiting a preliminary report from York County officials to determine whether a team from State College should investigate the storm damage for signs of a possible tornado.

Video of an apparent funnel cloud was posted on social media by West York Football.

Also in West York, the storm caused a building on Sumner Street to partially collapse. The building appeared to be vacant.

First Energy reported more than 10,000 customers in York County lost service after the Tuesday afternoon storm. Penn State’s York campus was closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

