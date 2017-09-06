Woman who sought to join Islamic State group gets 8 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia woman who admitted to plotting to travel to Syria to aid the Islamic State group has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Keonna Thomas pleaded guilty last year to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

She told the judge at Wednesday’s sentencing she’s not an evil person, but was misled.

Her attorney has said that her client has accepted responsibility and is ready to put the matter behind her and her two young children.

Authorities say Thomas called herself Fatayat Al Khilafah and “YoungLioness” as she sought to raise money online and once told an Islamic State group fighter that taking part in a martyrdom operation “would be amazing.”

Thomas was arrested in Philadelphia in 2015.