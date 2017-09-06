The Gittlen Golf Legacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After 48 years of charitable golf, the Jake Gittlen Memorial Golf Tournament is ending. In August the final round was played, with over 28 million dollars being raised from Warren Gittlen’s vision to honor his dad, Jake, with the Jake Gittlen Cancer Research Foundation.

abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace and Ross Lippman chronicle the history of the Gittlen family and the charities created to help find a cure for cancer, as well as where those millions of dollars have gone toward research and development and Penn State Medical Center in Hershey.

Below is a message from Warren, who after celebrating his 84th birthday, is ready for the next chapter of his life, and the next chapter of the Jake Gittlen Cancer Research Foundation:

“When my dad, Jake, died of cancer in 1970, I wanted to do something in his memory. Having been captain of Penn State’s Golf Team and a tournament player, I started a golf tournament, The Jake Gittlen Memorial. I wanted to have the best golfers in central Pennsylvania come together each year and try to raise some money for cancer research.

The first year I raised $2,500 and gave it to a young scientist at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Dr. John Kreider. In the years to follow, Dr. Kreider would become one of the top cancer researchers in the world, and add five other investigators to the fold. We now formed The Jake Gittlen Laboratories for Cancer Research.

Investigators at the Foundation are working on many facets of cancer research, including carcinogenesis, immunotherapy, metastasis, genetic instability, and gene regulation.”

~Warren Gittlen

To donate to The Jake Gittlen Laboratories for Cancer Research click here.