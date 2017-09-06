Showcase Your Home Brew at Balderdash!

Balderdash, the home brew beer festival, was started to help fund the Historic Distilling Program and also to bring a lot of people that know how to make beer. Making beer is the first step in distilled beverages. Once the beer is made, the second part of the process involves putting the beer in the still and distilling it into whiskey.

Visitors have the opportunity to sample the brews of amateur home brewers. Home brewers have the opportunity to showcase their skills and share with others. Awards are given to the crowd favorites!

Thinking of entering? Learn more today on their website at nychaps@northenyorkhistorical.org.